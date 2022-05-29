6,000 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

