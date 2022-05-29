5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in May

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FPLSF. Desjardins lowered 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

FPLSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.62.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

