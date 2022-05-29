$591.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to report $591.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $573.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $637.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASH traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.26%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

