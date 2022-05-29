5,848 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares in the last quarter.

SIVR opened at $21.25 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

