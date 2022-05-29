5,817 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

