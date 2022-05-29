$58.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $58.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.02 million to $59.47 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $48.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.33 million to $248.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.05 million, with estimates ranging from $260.56 million to $271.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 12.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 2,145,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.