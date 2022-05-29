5,785,000 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,682,000. Switch comprises 1.5% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Switch by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Switch by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

SWCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

