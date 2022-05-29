$557.77 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to announce $557.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $559.44 million. HEICO reported sales of $471.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

