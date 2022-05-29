$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $750,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $19.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $51.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.88 million, with estimates ranging from $7.03 million to $108.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $780.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

