$53.59 Million in Sales Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $54.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.03 million to $224.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.52 million, with estimates ranging from $275.89 million to $289.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after buying an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 951,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DH traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. 369,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

