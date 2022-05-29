441 Shares in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Purchased by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 979.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKQ traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $55.14. 293,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

