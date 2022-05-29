4,299 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $139,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.59 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

