$424.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will announce sales of $424.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.74 million and the highest is $450.81 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $382.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 1,357,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

