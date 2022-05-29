$4.94 EPS Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.07. Home Depot posted earnings of $4.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $16.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.81 to $16.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.92 to $18.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.46. 3,899,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average of $347.96. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

