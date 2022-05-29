$4.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will report $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the highest is $4.88. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $19.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $18.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

EOG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $136.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.