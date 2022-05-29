3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $206.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

