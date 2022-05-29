$384.10 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $384.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.43 million. Quidel posted sales of $176.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.86 million to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. 1,844,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76. Quidel has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Quidel by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

