36,414 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after buying an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,403,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

