$346.69 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to post $346.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.78 million. Monro posted sales of $341.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 512,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

