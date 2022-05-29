$330.15 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to announce $330.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $329.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 539,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,823. The firm has a market cap of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.