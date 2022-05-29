32,241 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Weave Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,032,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEAV stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

