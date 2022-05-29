$3.42 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $5.93 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $34.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.27 million, with estimates ranging from $39.80 million to $87.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000.
AGIO opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $62.15.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.
