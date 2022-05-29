$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $8.17 on Friday, hitting $360.64. 2,177,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

