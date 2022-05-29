$3.00 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to report $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.53. Netflix reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $13.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.