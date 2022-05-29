2,362,766 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,362,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,475,000. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 5.2% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 2,595,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

