189,511 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

MQ opened at $11.00 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.