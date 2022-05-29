$183.02 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.74 million and the lowest is $182.30 million. Bill.com reported sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $623.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $624.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $853.68 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $897.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $583,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average is $211.52. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

