$178.42 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will report $178.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.04 million and the lowest is $173.44 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $714.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.24 million to $718.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $859.82 million, with estimates ranging from $848.44 million to $878.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 142,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,035. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.