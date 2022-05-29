175,000 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Acquired by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Slam by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Slam by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000.

SLAMU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

