$163.53 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report sales of $163.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $174.90 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $722.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $730.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $878.59 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $891.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. 395,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

