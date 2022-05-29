15,600 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

