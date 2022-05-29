15,283 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 973,496 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,563 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

