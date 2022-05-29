146,105 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter worth $4,913,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 266,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

