$145.41 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $145.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the lowest is $140.71 million. Invitae reported sales of $116.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $633.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.86 million to $641.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $861.02 million, with estimates ranging from $842.49 million to $875.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

NVTA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 11,430,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,571. Invitae has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $921.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

