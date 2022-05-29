1,200,000 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,625,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,227,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,674,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 758,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 404,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 386,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.