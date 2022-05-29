11,678 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

