$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will report sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.70 million. Lovesac posted sales of $82.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $652.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lovesac by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,591. The stock has a market cap of $520.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.43. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

