$104.11 Million in Sales Expected for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $104.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.91 million. Afya posted sales of $70.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $480.52 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Afya.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth about $213,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth about $13,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AFYA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 400,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Afya has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $28.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.