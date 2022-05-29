$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 774,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.