$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

May 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 774,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,202. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

