$1.55 EPS Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

