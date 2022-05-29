$1.52 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) to report $1.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.04 million. Humanigen reported sales of $1.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $78.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $143.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.13 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $467.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell acquired 545,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,778,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,200 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 122,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Humanigen by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 1,468,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.