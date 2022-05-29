$1.47 Million in Sales Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $530,000.00. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $55.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARDS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.72.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
