$1.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $1.11 million. Nyxoah reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $5.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 million to $5.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $13.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nyxoah.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

