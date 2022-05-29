$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Visteon posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 328.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.62.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

