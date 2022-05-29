-$0.35 EPS Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 683.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of APPF traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 94,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -276.62 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

