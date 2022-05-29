$0.29 EPS Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Driven Brands posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,775. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,961,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.