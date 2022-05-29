$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

