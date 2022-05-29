-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08.

GLMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 279,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,285. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

