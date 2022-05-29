-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humacyte.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.
In other news, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,853.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.
Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
