-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

In other news, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,853.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.